Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,142,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 340,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.