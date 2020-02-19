Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.96

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 5735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $910,884.80. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 617,780 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,433.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

