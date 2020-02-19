LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Insider Justin Rose Sells 1,250 Shares

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) insider Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $19,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,412.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.62. LifeVantage Corp has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 498.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

