LINKA Hits Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One LINKA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $233,962.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00480689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.14 or 0.07045248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00070061 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027754 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005002 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

