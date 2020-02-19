LiquidApps Achieves Market Cap of $7.82 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $232,421.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,026,613,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,280,212 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

