Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

LOOP stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Loop Industries by 83.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit