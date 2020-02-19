Maecenas (ART) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $139.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.93 or 0.03111231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00235944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

