Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Tops $694,027.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $694,027.00 and approximately $5,314.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00493716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.01 or 0.06588345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00069437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027819 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005123 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

