Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANT. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mantech International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Mantech International stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,237. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

