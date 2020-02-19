Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.27

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 164646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 346.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

