Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $158,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after acquiring an additional 157,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.56. 3,017,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $343.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.