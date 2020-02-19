Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Materion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Materion alerts:

NYSE:MTRN opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Materion’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Materion by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Materion by 2,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.