Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 65.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

