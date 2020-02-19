McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 4,062 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.01. 4,427,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $169.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

