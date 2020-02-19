McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 4,062 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MCK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.01. 4,427,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $169.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.26.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
