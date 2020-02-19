Melissa B. Fisher Sells 1,425 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,402,100.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.41. 334,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,462. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Qualys by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

