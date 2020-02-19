Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.05

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.05 and traded as high as $122.95. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $122.70, with a volume of 227,995 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.20 ($123.49).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

