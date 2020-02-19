Mercury (MER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $432,980.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Mercury has a market cap of $432,980.00 and $14,586.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03014059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00233224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00147740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

