Metadium Hits Market Cap of $8.10 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Metadium has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Bytex, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $190,421.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.03006229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00232604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00147837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

