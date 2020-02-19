Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.80 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $697,523.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00006916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.03006229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00232604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00147837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,740,369 coins and its circulating supply is 10,216,120 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

