MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Up to $32.02

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $32.02. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 6,107,011 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
