MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Up to $32.02

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $32.02. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 6,107,011 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.