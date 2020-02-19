Michael G. Vale Sells 6,250 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

