Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.65 ($0.46) and last traded at A$0.64 ($0.45), approximately 46,316 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.62 ($0.44).

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.61. The company has a market cap of $246.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12.

Michael Hill International Company Profile (ASX:MHJ)

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

