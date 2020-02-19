Micromines Hits Market Capitalization of $12,988.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Micromines has a market capitalization of $12,988.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.