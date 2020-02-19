MintCoin (MINT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.82 Million

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 116.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $18.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 166.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 66.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

