Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.16

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.16 and last traded at C$26.04, with a volume of 7045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. CIBC increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $946.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.96.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

