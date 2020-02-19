Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.83). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,018. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

