Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Deutsche Bank

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $156.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.70.

MOH opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

