Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Deutsche Bank

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $156.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.70.
MOH opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
