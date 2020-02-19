Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.94

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.94 and traded as high as $92.30. Moog shares last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 113,981 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

