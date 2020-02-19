MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys Shares of 1,688 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $11,757,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,494,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,939,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.37. 168,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,969. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

