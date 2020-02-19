MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. 329,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,405. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.13.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.