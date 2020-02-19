M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,380,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $101.42. 2,806,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $102.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

