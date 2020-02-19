M&T Bank Corp Has $35.54 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $35,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 695,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.98. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

