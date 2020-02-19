M&T Bank Corp Has $48.13 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $48,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,117,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,282,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,841,000 after purchasing an additional 431,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 2,511,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,644. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.