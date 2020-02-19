M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,795 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,347. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.