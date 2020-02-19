M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,240 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $77,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.1% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $183.47. 157,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average is $172.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Argus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.