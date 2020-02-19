M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,472 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,854,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,911,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,368,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.09. 156,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.47. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

