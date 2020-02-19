M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,096 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,868,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,135. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $143.18 and a one year high of $211.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,077 shares of company stock worth $9,121,615 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

