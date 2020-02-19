Namecoin Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00005726 BTC on popular exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, Cryptopia and WEX. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $1,104.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, WEX, Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Bleutrade, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

