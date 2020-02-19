NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Down 10.2%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) shares dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.32, approximately 989,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,204,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoViricides stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.30% of NanoViricides worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

