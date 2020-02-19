Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.69, approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

