NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCSM shares. ValuEngine lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NCSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 49,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,639. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

