NEM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.17 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. NEM has a market capitalization of $567.28 million and $36.17 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Cryptomate and Zaif. During the last week, NEM has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Iquant, Crex24, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinTiger, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, COSS, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, Bitbns, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Kryptono, OKEx, B2BX, Zaif, Bithumb, Huobi, Binance, Exrates, Coinsuper, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

