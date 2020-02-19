NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $6.56 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.