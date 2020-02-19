NEWMONT GOLD-TS to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock opened at C$60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.48. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a fifty-two week low of C$40.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.76.

NGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

