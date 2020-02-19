Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Cap of $110.12 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $110.12 million and $19.11 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, Fatbtc, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00236028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, Mercatox, Allbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

