NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.43.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $7.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,151. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $184.04 and a one year high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.21 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.