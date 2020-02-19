Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 55,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 69,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.