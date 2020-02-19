Noku (NOKU) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Noku has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $635.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noku has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.02986068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

