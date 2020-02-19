NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Hits $467,306.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $467,306.00 and $4,216.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,636,112 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

