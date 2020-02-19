Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.